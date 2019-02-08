Edmonton police charge teen after UCP staffer receives ‘threatening email’

The Edmonton Police Service has charged an 18-year-old man in connection with what they said was a “threatening email” sent to a United Conservative Party staffer.

Police said they were contacted about the email on Thursday morning and that the teen was arrested because of the “specific and violent nature of the threat.”

In a news release issued on Friday night, police said Abdul Anas Habash has been charged with uttering threats.

“A search warrant was later obtained on a residence in Edmonton, where investigators were able to determine there was no risk to public safety,” police said.

Police did not say who received the email or when. They also did not divulge what the email said.

The news release issued by police suggests the threatening email is linked to a hateful and intimidating letter recently received by an Edmonton mosque, however, police did not explain how the two cases are linked.

“The EPS continues to investigate the incident that occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, involving a letter received by an Edmonton mosque,” police said.

Global News has reached out to police for clarification on how the two cases are connected.

Among other things, the letter received by the Markaz Ul Islam Mosque tells Muslims they are guests in Canada and warns them not to “overstay your welcome.” The letter included the logo of the UCP and said “our Premier to be Jason Kenney is going to take Alberta back.” It also included the logo of The Clann, a local far-right group, however, the letter was not signed.

“The UCP and Jason Kenney have been clear in denouncing this hatred and bigotry,” the UCP tweeted in response to the mosque incident. “This hateful note is in no way authorized or associated with the UCP (anyone can unfortunately paste an image into a document).”

The UCP & @jkenney have been clear in denouncing this hatred and bigotry. This hateful note is in no way authorized or associated with the UCP (anyone can unfortunately paste an image into a document). 1/x #ableg #abpoli #UCP https://t.co/C2FxKhtaDP — United Conservative Party (@Alberta_UCP) February 6, 2019

Kenney also took to social media to personally condemn the letter.

“This hatred and bigotry has no place in our Alberta,” he tweeted. “All Albertans must be free to practice their faith in peace.

“To the ignorant fool who sent this letter, you’d best look at my longstanding work in pluralistic outreach, including to Muslims.”

This hatred and bigotry has no place in our Alberta. All Albertans must be free to practice their faith in peace. To the ignorant fool who sent this letter, you'd best look at my longstanding work in pluralistic outreach, including to Muslims. https://t.co/4kBLncKtni — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) February 6, 2019

In their news release on Friday, police said they wanted to “stress the importance of community, tolerance and respectful dialogue” and to “remind the public that all allegations of threats, hate crimes or hate-motivated crimes reported to police will be investigated, with criminal charge(s) being a potential outcome.”

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.