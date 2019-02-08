Charge upgraded to first-degree murder in January homicide

The accused in a January homicide has seen his charges upgraded from manslaughter to first-degree murder, say police.

Juhyun Park, 44, was initially charged in the Westwood-area domestic incident on Jan. 9.

Police said Friday that Park has been re-arrested in the death of Eunjee Kim, 41, and now faces a first-degree murder charge.

Park remains in custody.

