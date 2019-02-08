I’m Safe- Lark and John
Lark is a nurse in the PICU. She wrote this absolutely beautiful song for the families she works with, as well as her coworkers.
“The one question I said to myself (when writing this song) is what would these little people say to us? These little ones that have gone to heaven, what would they say to us to encourage us- and that’s how this song was created.”- Lark
You held my little hand, felt my little feet
stroked my cheek, and heard my heart beat
and I knew, that I was safe with you
I heard you calling out my name
You opened my eyes
so I could meet your gaze
That’s when I, when I saw you
So come close, lean in, draw near
For what I need to say, you need to hear
I speak life, I speak love
I speak joy over you
I speak peace,
to your weary bones
I speak truth to your fears
And rest for your soul
I speak life
Time passed, not sure how long,
you bravely fought and you bravely let go
I know, the gift of you
Your hearts ache, as my parents grieve
sorrow ‘n love, it’s a stormy sea
Forgive them please,
for they know not what they do
So come close, lean in, draw near
For what I need to say, you need to hear
I speak life, I speak love
I speak joy over you
I speak peace, to your weary bones
I speak truth to your fears
And rest for your soul
I speak life, I speak love.
Now I lay me down to sleep
I pray the Lord my soul, He’ll keep
So hold your head up high, don’t cry
You did so much more than try,
and I’m safe
