I’m Safe- Lark and John

Lark is a nurse in the PICU. She wrote this absolutely beautiful song for the families she works with, as well as her coworkers.

“The one question I said to myself (when writing this song) is what would these little people say to us? These little ones that have gone to heaven, what would they say to us to encourage us- and that’s how this song was created.”- Lark

LIVE performance:

Studio version:

You held my little hand, felt my little feet

stroked my cheek, and heard my heart beat

and I knew, that I was safe with you

I heard you calling out my name

You opened my eyes

so I could meet your gaze

That’s when I, when I saw you

So come close, lean in, draw near

For what I need to say, you need to hear

I speak life, I speak love

I speak joy over you

I speak peace,

to your weary bones

I speak truth to your fears

And rest for your soul

I speak life

Time passed, not sure how long,

you bravely fought and you bravely let go

I know, the gift of you

Your hearts ache, as my parents grieve

sorrow ‘n love, it’s a stormy sea

Forgive them please,

for they know not what they do

So come close, lean in, draw near

For what I need to say, you need to hear

I speak life, I speak love

I speak joy over you

I speak peace, to your weary bones

I speak truth to your fears

And rest for your soul

I speak life, I speak love.

~~~~~~~~~~

Now I lay me down to sleep

I pray the Lord my soul, He’ll keep

So hold your head up high, don’t cry

You did so much more than try,

and I’m safe