Icy morning commute for parts of Nova Scotia prompts school closures and delayed openings
Nova Scotians woke up to an icy commute Friday, as freezing rain fell on parts of the province overnight.
Environment Canada had issued a freezing rain warning on Thursday, indicating that most regions in Halifax Metro and Halifax County West would be receiving several hours of light freezing rain.
READ MORE: Freezing rain to make for icy Friday morning commute in Halifax: Environment Canada
School closures were announced, including schools in the South Shore Regional Centre for Education, the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education, the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education, and the Chignetco-Central Regional Centre for Education.
Schools in Halifax delayed opening by two hours.
On social media, people posted photos of vehicles sliding off the road with even a plow in the ditch.
In Trenton, N.S., a public works salt truck struggled to make it up an icy hill and ended up tipping over. Video taken of the incident shows the truck attempting to make it up the street before sliding back down.
New Glasgow Police tweeted a section of Main Street was closed as emergency crews were on scene.
Sidewalks were particularly difficult for pedestrians.
One post on Facebook showed people sliding down a road in Dalhousie, N.B., on what appears to be a complete sheet of ice.
The freezing rain warning has now ended and periods of rain are expected throughout the day.
The temperatures will be dipping again Friday night, however, and slippery conditions are expected again.
WATCH: Global News Morning Forecast for Feb 8
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.