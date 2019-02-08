Fresh Top 20 February 8th – 10th
A A
Week of February 8th – February 10th, 2019
- #1 / LW #1 | Marshmello | Happier f/Bastille
- #2 / LW #5 | 5 Seconds of Summer | Youngblood
- #3 / LW #2| Scott Helman | Hangs Ups
- #4 / LW #3 | Panic! At The Disco | High Hopes
- #5 / LW # 7| Maroon 5 F. Cardi B | Girls Like You
- #6 / LW #4 | Lovelytheband | Broken
- #7 / LW #6 | Tyler Shaw | With You
- #8 / LW #11| Avril Lavinge | Head Above Water
- #9 / LW #9 |Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper | Shallow
- #10 /LW #12 |Alessia Cara | Trust My Lonely
- #11 /LW#13| Ariana Grande | Breathin
- #12 /LW#17 | Lauv | I Like Me Better
- #13 /LW#8 | Bulow | Two Punks In Love
- #14 /LW#14 | Halsey | Without Me
- #15 / LW#10 |Shawn Mendes & Zedd | Lost In Japan (Remix)
- #16 /LW #20 | Loud Luxury f. Anders | Love No More
- #17 /LW #17 | Ria Mae | Hold Me
- 18 /LW#18 | Calvin Harris & Sam Smith | Promises
- #19 /LW #15 | Loud Luxury f. Brando | Body
- #20 /LW NEW | Ellie Goulding x Diplo | Close To Me
BUZZ OF THE WEEK!
THROWBACK!
Contact Toni!
Name(required)
Email(required)
Your Message(required)op 20
Help us improve GlobalNews.ca
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.