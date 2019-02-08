Blogs
February 8, 2019 12:42 pm

Fresh Top 20 February 8th – 10th

By Global News


Week of February 8th – February 10th, 2019

  • #1 / LW #1 | Marshmello | Happier f/Bastille
  • #2 / LW #5 | 5 Seconds of Summer | Youngblood
  • #3 / LW #2Scott Helman | Hangs Ups
  • #4 / LW #3 | Panic! At The Disco | High Hopes
  • #5 / LW # 7| Maroon 5 F. Cardi B | Girls Like You
  • #6 / LW #4 | Lovelytheband | Broken
  • #7 / LW #6 | Tyler Shaw | With You
  • #8 / LW #11| Avril Lavinge | Head Above Water
  • #9 / LW #9 |Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper | Shallow 
  • #10 /LW #12 |Alessia Cara | Trust My Lonely
  • #11 /LW#13| Ariana Grande | Breathin
  • #12 /LW#17 | Lauv | I Like Me Better
  • #13 /LW#8 | Bulow | Two Punks In Love
  • #14 /LW#14 |  Halsey | Without Me
  • #15 / LW#10 |Shawn Mendes & Zedd | Lost In Japan (Remix)
  • #16 /LW #20 | Loud Luxury f. Anders | Love No More
  • #17 /LW #17 | Ria Mae | Hold Me
  • 18 /LW#18 | Calvin Harris & Sam Smith | Promises
  • #19 /LW #15 | Loud Luxury f. Brando | Body
  • #20 /LW NEW | Ellie Goulding x Diplo | Close To Me

BUZZ OF THE WEEK!

 

THROWBACK!

