OPP investigating fatal fire on Manitoulin Island

Police are investigating a fatal fire in the Township of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.

According to Manitoulin OPP, on Monday at around 8:30 p.m., officers received a request to check on the well-being of a man.

Officers say due to inclement weather, they were unable to reach the location.

Police say on Tuesday, officers located a burned structure under snow.

The next day, officers say suspected human remains were located inside the burned structure.

Police say the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

According to police, the identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed and more information will be released as it becomes available.