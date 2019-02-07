Preserving Indigenous languages a key part of upcoming gathering

Manitoba’s Southern Chiefs Organization will be hosting a gathering of Anishinaabe people this August, aiming to promote language and culture.

After the federal government tabled the Indigenous Languages Act on Tuesday, Grand Chief Jerry Daniels told 680 CJOB he’s hopeful for funding to help support local languages.

“Our primary focus is the Anishinaabe and Dakota languages,” said Daniels.

“We’ve taken a very active role. We’ve submitted a couple of applications, and we’re really focused on developing an Anishinaabe language gathering, which brings in all of the Anishinaabe nations for August of this year.

“I think there’s an important conversation to have, and I think there’s a lot of value in ensuring these languages are kept.”

READ MORE: Indigenous people contributed $9.6 billion to Manitoba economy in 2016

The Southern Chiefs Organization announced Wednesday that the Anishinaabe Nation Gathering will be held Aug. 13 at Keeseekowewin First Nation.

The federal legislation, Bill C-91, is intended to establish long-term, sustainable funding of Indigenous languages, as well as supporting and promoting the use of Indigenous languages.

The bill also calls for the establishment of an Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages.

READ MORE: Indigenous Winnipeg MP delivers speech in Cree in House of Commons

Daniels said he’s looking forward to the celebration of culture, language and other matters that will be discussed in the summer.

“We’re wanting to bring in Anishinaabe people in from Minnesota, from all around the Great Lakes, from Alberta, from Saskatchewan, to come together and talk about the Anishinaabe culture, history, governance, and really to take a look at the language side around the Anishinaabe,” he said.

WATCH: Local filmmaker hopes to inspire a Cree Barbie