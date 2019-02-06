QMJHL Roundup: Wednesday, February 6, 2019

SYDNEY, N.S. – Joseph Valeno and Gregor MacLeod scored in the shootout to lift the Drummondville Voltigeurs to a 3-2 victory over the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Pavel Koltygin and Maxime Comtois, with the tying goal midway through the third period, scored in regulation for Drummondville (38-10-2).

Mitchell Balmas and Mathias Laferriere supplied the offence for the Screaming Eagles (31-15-5).

Voltigeurs goaltender Olivier Rodrigue stopped 16 shots. Cape Breton’s Kevin Mandolese made 26 saves.

The Screaming Eagles, who sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, have picked up at least a point in seven straight games (5-0-2).

Drummondville is second in the West.

MOOSEHEADS 4 ISLANDERS 1

HALIFAX — Joel Bishop scored twice as the Mooseheads defeated Charlottetown.

Samuel Dube and Raphael Lavoie also scored for Halifax (37-11-3).

Nikita Alexandrov scored for the Islanders (29-16-5).

—

OCEANIC 5 SAGUENEENS 4

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Alexis Lafreniere scored a hat trick, including the eventual winner early in the third period, and the Oceanic held on to defeat Chicoutimi.

Olivier Garneau and Anthony Gagnon also scored for Rimouski (35-14-3).

Xavier Labrecque had a short-handed goal for the Sagueneens (26-19-7) and Theo Rochette, Justin Ducharme and Vladislav Kotkov supplied the rest of the offence.