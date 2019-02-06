North Okanagan RCMP searching for wanted man

Police in the North Okanagan are requesting public assistance in finding a wanted man.

According to the RCMP, Michael David Trosky, 29, is an alleged robbery suspect who is wanted on outstanding warrants, including one that stems from a Dec. 17 incident.

On that day, Salmon Arm RCMP reportedly responded to an armed robbery of a delivery driver. One suspect was arrested following the incident, but a second suspect, later identified as Trosky, managed to evade police.

Charges of attempted armed robbery, dangerous driving, flight from police, assault with a weapon and failing to stop were approved and a warrant was issued for Trosky’s arrest.

Police say Trosky is also wanted for other incidents, including allegations of theft, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and prohibited driving.

“If you see Michael Trosky, or know where he may be, contact the RCMP or your police of jurisdiction,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “Under no circumstances should you confront or try to apprehend Trosky.”

If you have any information about Trosky, you are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.