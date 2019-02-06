Kelowna fire crews douse Wednesday morning basement blaze

A house fire in Kelowna this morning has displaced two occupants.

The fire took place in the basement of a house along the 300 block of Rutland Road South at approximately 7:25 a.m. No one was injured in the blaze, though a deceased pet cat was found.

The Kelowna Fire Department says the fire is not suspicious, but investigators are trying to determine the cause. The fire dept. said the two occupants are being assisted by emergency support services.

“Our first arriving officer arrived there and assisted two occupants out of the house to safety,” said Kelowna Fire Dept. platoon captain Tim Light. “We attacked the fire from the outside of the house in the beginning and once we got another crew there, we took another crew and went into the basement to extinguish the fire.”

Light added there was “pretty extensive damage in the house. The fire did extend up into the attack via the chimney. It is an older model house, it has sawdust insulation.

“The fire itself was contained to the basement; lots of heat damage upstairs, lots of smoke damage throughout the house.”

Nineteen firefighters were on scene, along with four engines and three other vehicles.