Winter travel advisory in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood

A winter travel advisory is in effect for the Barrie, Orillia, Midland and Collingwood areas.

Environment Canada issued the advisory, saying snow or ice pellets are expected to begin in the area early Wednesday.

The weather agency says there is also a risk of freezing rain.

Officials say snow and ice pellet accumulations between two and four centimetres are expected before the precipitation changes to freezing drizzle on Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada says the freezing drizzle is expected to continue Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Officials say ice pellets will affect the morning and evening commutes, and untreated surfaces may become icy.

Due to the weather conditions, all school buses in Simcoe County have been cancelled on Wednesday, however, schools remain open.