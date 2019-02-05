Halifax police dog helps find missing senior in the woods
A Halifax police dog helped find a missing senior in the woods on Monday evening.
RCMP say a 75-year-old man had failed to return home after searching for his dog in a wooded area on Lawrencetown Road in Lawrencetown, N.S., just after 8 p.m.
Halifax District RCMP, Halifax Ground Search and Rescue and the Halifax Regional Police K9 Unit responded.
It was police service dog Nico and his handler who initiated a track and found the man safe and sound.
