N.S. boy, 8, dies after lawn tractor accident: RCMP

An eight-year-old Nova Scotia boy who was injured after a lawn tractor he was riding on tipped over has died, according to police.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they received a 911 call at around 4 p.m. Sunday, indicating the boy was hurt in an accident near a home on Canaan Road in Morristown.

Police say the boy’s parents provided first aid to him before paramedics arrived. He was then sent to hospital in Halifax via LifeFlight for further treatment.

The boy died in hospital Monday night, according to the RCMP.

An investigation is underway into the circumstances that led to the accident, but it is currently not considered suspicious.