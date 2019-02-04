17-year-old girl killed in single-vehicle crash in Annapolis County

A 17-year-old girl has died after the vehicle she was driving struck a utility pole in Annapolis County on Sunday.

RCMP say they were called to the collision at 6:47 p.m. on Feb. 3 on Hwy. 201 in Centrelea, N.S.

It appears the driver lost control of the vehicle while turning on the highway. The vehicle then hit a pole and overturned into the ditch, according to authorities.

A retired police officer and other bystanders assisted at the scene until RCMP, volunteer firefighters and paramedics arrived.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, before being airlifted to Halifax.

The driver, who was from Bridgetown, died in hospital.

The road was closed until 6 a.m. Monday, as police investigated.

They say their investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.