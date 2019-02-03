Canada
Red Cross lends a hand after flooding at Bedford apartment building

The Canadian Red Cross has stepped in to lend a hand after the accidental activation of a sprinkler system left five people without a home in Bedford, N.S.

Dan Bedell, a spokesperson for the organization, says that the sprinkler system activated on Sunday morning and flooded three units in three different floors at 86 Nelson’s Landing Blvd.

Volunteers with the Red Cross arranged emergency lodging for a woman and two children from a third-storey apartment where the flooding occurred.

They’ve also secured housing for a woman from one of two apartments immediately below it.

The Red Cross says a man from the other flooded unit arranged to stay with friends for now.

It’s expected that it could take a day or two to soak up the water, dry out the apartments and completed any required repairs to the building.

