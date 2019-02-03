Red Cross lends a hand after flooding at Bedford apartment building

The Canadian Red Cross has stepped in to lend a hand after the accidental activation of a sprinkler system left five people without a home in Bedford, N.S.

Dan Bedell, a spokesperson for the organization, says that the sprinkler system activated on Sunday morning and flooded three units in three different floors at 86 Nelson’s Landing Blvd.

READ MORE: Fire heavily damages Purolator distribution centre in Bathurst, N.B.

Volunteers with the Red Cross arranged emergency lodging for a woman and two children from a third-storey apartment where the flooding occurred.

They’ve also secured housing for a woman from one of two apartments immediately below it.

The Red Cross says a man from the other flooded unit arranged to stay with friends for now.

WATCH: Red Cross says volunteers needed after New Brunswick flooding

It’s expected that it could take a day or two to soak up the water, dry out the apartments and completed any required repairs to the building.