Man charged following break-in at Middleton home

A 24-year-old man is facing charges after a home was broken into in Middleton, N.S., early Friday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to the home on Reagh Avenue around 2:45 a.m.

Police say the house was alarmed, and they noted tracks leading from the home.

The suspect was located nearby and arrested without incident.

Tyler James Guest of Middleton has been charged with break and enter, as well as three counts of breach of recognizance.

Guest appeared in Digby provincial court and was remanded. He’s scheduled to return to court on Monday.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and further charges are expected.