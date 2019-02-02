Junior hockey: Rockets blanked by Chiefs, Silverbacks roll past Warriors

A round-up of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Spokane 4, Kelowna 0

At Spokane, Reece Klassen was perfect between the pipes, stopping all 25 shots he faced, and Adam Beckman scored twice as the Chiefs blanked the Rockets on Friday night.

Jake McGrew and Nolan Reid also scored for Spokane (26-17-2-3), which led 1-0 and 2-0 at the period breaks. Beckman scored his team’s second and fourth goals as Spokane improved to 5-4-0-1 in its past 10 games.

The Chiefs took this one. We host our biggest rival, the Kamloops Blazers tomorrow night.

📰 https://t.co/kEDJnPquXs pic.twitter.com/lYg5qfFiCE — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) February 2, 2019

James Porter started in goal for Kelowna (20-25-4-1), but lasted just 36 minutes. Porter stopped 13 of 15 shots before giving way to Roman Basran, who was 15-for-17 in relief.

The Rockets, who were outshot 32-25, are 3-6-1-0 in their past 10 games.

Both teams were 0-for-2 on the power play. The attendance was 5,580.

In WHL action for Saturday, Feb. 2, Kelowna will host the Kamloops Blazers (20-25-3-1) Game time at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

On Friday, Kamloops posted a 4-1 home-ice victory over Prince George (16-28-3-2). The Blazers outshot the Cougars 44-27.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Penticton 4, Wenatchee 2

At Penticton, the Vees scored twice in the game’s final eight minutes to defeat the Wild.

Massimo Rizzo, Jonathan Smart, Ryan Sandelin and David Silye scored for Penticton (33-13-1-2), which opened and closed the scoring. The Vees led 1-0 after the first and 2-1 after 40 minutes. Sandelin made it 3-2 at 12:52 of the third, with Silye rounding out the scoring with an empty-net goal at 19:38.

Vees hold on for a 4-2 win over Wenatchee! Massimo Rizzo led the way with a goal and two assists. @jack_lafontaine finishes with 22 saves. Vees in Chilliwack tomorrow for a huge game against the Chiefs! — Penticton Vees (@PentictonVees) February 2, 2019

Chad Sasaki, in the second period, and Matt Gosiewski, at 3:39 of the third, scored for Wenatchee (27-18-2-3). The Wild outshot the Vees 24-20.

Austin Park made 16 saves for Wenatchee, with Jack LaFontaine stopping 22 shots for the Vees.

WILD COMEBACK FALLS SHORT IN PENTICTON RECAP –> https://t.co/A5TJ1jMPRO pic.twitter.com/T1L5KLoVyz — Wenatchee Wild (@WenatcheeWild1) February 2, 2019

Wenatchee was 1-for-2 on the power play while Penticton was 0-for-1. The attendance was 3,461.

In Interior Division standings, front-running Penticton has 69 points, seven more than second-place Merritt (62). Wenatchee is in third with 59.

Salmon Arm 5, West Kelowna 1

At Salmon Arm, Nick Unruh scored twice and Nathan Langenegger stopped 41 shots as the Silverbacks rolled past the Warriors.

Aiden Jenner, Matthew Verboon and Jarrod Semchuk also scored for Salmon Arm (23-20-4-1), which led 3-0 and 4-0 at the period breaks.

Two goals from @UnruhNick along with singles from Aiden Jenner, Matthew Verboon, and a @GoBCHL first for @jsemer17 paced the Silverbacks attack last night while @elangenegger30 was spectacular in goal stopping 41 of 42 shots. HIGHLIGHTS: https://t.co/fWgXPfgALd pic.twitter.com/b72Z5XuWKH — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) February 2, 2019

Austin Chorney, midway through the third period, replied for West Kelowna (26-22-0-1), which outshot Salmon Arm 42-37. Brock Baier made 32 saves for the Warriors.

West Kelowna was 0-for-3 on the power play while Salmon Arm was 1-for-6. The attendance was 1,161.

Vernon 6, Trail 3

At Trail, Josh Latta and Lane Zablocki both had three-point nights for Vernon as the Vipers scored five times in the third period and doubled up the Smoke Eaters.

Connor Marritt, with two goals, Logan Cash and Jesse Lansdell also scored for Vernon (21-18-7-3), which trailed 2-1 after the second period. Mack Byers, with two goals, and Kent Johnson replied for Trail (18-22-7-3).

Bradley Cooper stopped 28 of 31 shots for the Vipers. Donovan Buskey stopped 25 of 30 shots for the Smoke Eaters.

Vernon was 0-for-4 on the power play while Trail was 1-for-4. The attendance was 1,731.

In BCHL action for Saturday, Feb. 2, Penticton visits Chilliwack (36-12-1-0), Merritt (28-14-4-2) is in Trail, West Kelowna hosts Salmon Arm and Vernon treks to Wenatchee.

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 2, North Okanagan 0

At Rutland Arena in Kelowna, Shane Zilka stopped 29 shots for the shutout as the league-leading Chiefs blanked the Knights on Friday night.

A tight game tonight and @ShaneZilka takes home a shutout by a literal centimetre.

Your Chiefs top @NOKnights 2-0 at home and head to the road for 3 weeks.

Good night and have a safe weekend. — KelownaChiefs (@KelownaChiefs) February 2, 2019

Brody Dale and Tyson Ludba scored for Kelowna (37-2-1-0-2), which led 1-0 and 2-0 at the period breaks. Caedon Bellman stopped 26 of 28 shots for North Okanagan (15-26-0-1-0).

The Knights were 0-for-4 on the power play while the Chiefs were 0-for-5. The attendance was 309.

Sicamous 4, 100 Mile House 2

At Sicamous, Colton Yaremko scored twice for the Eagles in a two-goal win over the Wranglers.

Josh Olson and Sean Thornton also scored for Sicamous (13-20-3-0-5), which trailed 2-1 after the first period, but levelled the score in the second and scored twice in the third. Harley Bootsma and Cody Barnes replied for 100 Mile House (21-16-1-0-3).

The eagles win the game against the Wranglers!! 4-2!! Way to go Eagles!!! — Sicamous Eagles (@Sicamous_Eagles) February 2, 2019

Jakob Gullmes stopped 35 of 39 shots for the Wranglers, with Cole Steinke stopping 32 of 34 shots for the Eagles.

Both teams were 0-for-6 on the power play. The attendance was 120.

Revelstoke 4, Osoyoos 1

At Revelstoke, Matt Cadden had a goal and assist as the Grizzlies won their 36th game of the season.

Carter Anderson, Nathan Bailer and Cody Flann also scored for Revelstoke (36-5-0-0-0). All the scoring took part in the second period. Cadden made it 1-0 just 41 seconds into the middle frame, with Flann making it 4-1 at 18:08.

Win last night! Win tonight? Go Grizz! pic.twitter.com/Qj5GThs5iA — Revelstoke Grizzlies (@RevelstokeGriz1) February 2, 2019

Wyatt Wong, at 3:25 of the second to make it 1-1, replied for Osoyoos (14-25-2-0-1).

Bailey Monteith stopped 41 of 45 shots for the Coyotes, with Noah Desouza stopping 26 of 27 shots for the Grizzlies.

Osoyoos was 0-for-6 on the power play while Revelstoke was 2-for-9. The attendance was 500.

Princeton 4, Kamloops 2

At Princeton, Noah Brusse and Brendan Adams both had a goal and an assist for the Posse in their win over the Storm.

Aidan Avila and Aubrey Macleod also scored for Princeton (14-25-1-0-3), which led 2-0 and 3-1 at the breaks. Julian Fodor and Jason Scheible replied for Kamloops (17-21-0-1-2).

Jakob Drapeau stopped 30 of 34 shots for the Storm, with Jaysen MacLean turning aside 23 of 25 shots for the Posse.

Kamloops was 1-for-6 on the power play while Princeton was 1-for-5. The attendance was 125.

Chase 5, Grand Forks 3

At Chase, Breckin Erichuk had a three-point outing, with a goal and two assists, as the Heat beat the Border Bruins.

Russell Hassler, Hayden Wiebe, Brayden Haskell and Kobe Pavlovich also scored for Chase (12-27-2-0-2), which led 3-1 and 4-2 at the period breaks.

August Demaere, Dalton Luce and Alex Skinner replied for Grand Forks (17-22-1-0-2).

Make the final…..5-3 in favour of your @ChaseHeat over the Grand Forks @BorderBruins . #KIJHL — Chase Heat (@ChaseHeat) February 2, 2019

Holden King stopped 17 of 21 shots for the Border Bruins while Dylan Barton stopped 31 of 34 shots for the Heat.

Grand Forks was 0-for-5 on the power play while Chase was 1-for-4. The attendance was 280.

In KIJHL action for Saturday, Feb. 2, Chase visits Revelstoke, Grand Forks is in Sicamous, Princeton hosts Summerland (22-15-2-0-2) and 100 Mile House travels to Armstrong to play North Okanagan.