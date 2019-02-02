Winnipeg police catch teen speedster; give him $992 ticket

A young man is nearly $1,000 poorer after being caught going more than 70 km/h over the speed limit on a slippery morning.

Winnipeg police said they caught the man, 18, going a whopping 152 km/h on Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue early Friday morning, which has an 80 km/h limit.

Officers also ticketed another driver for going 138 km/h on Kenaston south of McGillivray (80 km/h speed limit). These speeds are dangerous at any time of the year – but the risk is significantly increased with any snow and ice on our roadways. Please drive carefully. #WPSTraffic — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 2, 2019

Temperatures on Friday morning still hovered in the -30 C range in the city after a week of bone-chilling, nearly record-breaking temperatures, leaving streets icy and snow-packed.

Police said the man now has to deal with a $992 ticket and his licence will go under review with Manitoba Public Insurance.

Police are reminding Winnipeggers to slow down and drive to conditions.

