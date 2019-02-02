Man struck and killed by truck on Hwy. 401: police
Ontario Provincial Police say a man has been struck and killed by a transport truck on Highway 401.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the man was hit in the express lanes at Yonge Street.
The driver of the truck remained on scene, and a passenger vehicle was located nearby.
It is believed the incident happened around 2 p.m.
All eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Yonge Street for the investigation, and traffic is extremely heavy in the area.
