Liquor store in Armstrong robbed; police searching for suspect

An armed man robbed a liquor store in Armstrong on Thursday night, and police in the North Okanagan are asking for public help in solving the crime.

According to police, a tall, thin man entered the Ranch Liquor Store at Pleasant Valley Road just before 10 p.m., brandishing what appeared to be a sawed-off shotgun. The man demanded that the store employee hand over the cash drawer, along with cigarettes.

The store’s lone employee complied, with the man fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the store’s lone employee was not hurt, adding that extensive patrols for the suspect were made, but he wasn’t found.

Police described the male suspect as being 6-foot-2 to 6-foot-3 with a thin build, wearing a dark blue or black jacket, a black bandana, sunglasses and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-546-3028 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.