Burlington man charged with sexual exploitation of a disabled person

Hamilton police have arrested a Burlington man after investigating a report of historical sexual assaults.

Police say the female victim, who was an adult at the time, met the accused through their affiliation with a Christian Reform Church in Burlington.

A Burlington man has been charged with sexually assaulting a vulnerable female. HPS believes other victims may exist. Pls contact police with any information 905-546-8985 #HamOnt https://t.co/Bj5czwuPnt pic.twitter.com/6UCDn558I2 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 1, 2019

Police say the accused held positions where he was in charge of youth groups and provided assistance to vulnerable persons within the church from 1995 to 2010.

Robert Luyk, 69, is charged with sexual exploitation of a person with a disability and four counts of sexual assault in relation to offences that allegedly occurred in the mid to late 2000s.

Police believe there could be more victims and encourage anyone who wishes to report any information to contact them.