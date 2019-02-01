Burlington man charged with sexual exploitation of a disabled person
Hamilton police have arrested a Burlington man after investigating a report of historical sexual assaults.
Police say the female victim, who was an adult at the time, met the accused through their affiliation with a Christian Reform Church in Burlington.
Police say the accused held positions where he was in charge of youth groups and provided assistance to vulnerable persons within the church from 1995 to 2010.
Robert Luyk, 69, is charged with sexual exploitation of a person with a disability and four counts of sexual assault in relation to offences that allegedly occurred in the mid to late 2000s.
READ MORE: Driver of ‘suspicious van’ charged after high-risk Burlington takedown
Police believe there could be more victims and encourage anyone who wishes to report any information to contact them.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.