City Hall put on lockdown as Edmonton police respond to weapons complaint

Edmonton City Hall was briefly placed on lockdown late Friday morning as police responded to a weapons complaint.

At about 11:45 a.m., City Hall was locked down for a short time “as a precautionary measure,” a police spokesperson said.

As of 12:45 p.m., it had reopened.

Edmonton police continue to investigate.

“The presence of a weapon has not been confirmed,” the EPS spokesperson said.

There was already a large police presence at City Hall on Friday because Edmonton’s new police chief was being formally sworn in.

