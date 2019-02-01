Crime
February 1, 2019 3:18 pm
Updated: February 1, 2019 3:27 pm

City Hall put on lockdown as Edmonton police respond to weapons complaint

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Edmonton police are investigating a weapons complaint at city hall. The building was briefly placed on lockdown Friday but has since re-opened.

Edmonton City Hall was briefly placed on lockdown late Friday morning as police responded to a weapons complaint.

At about 11:45 a.m., City Hall was locked down for a short time “as a precautionary measure,” a police spokesperson said.

As of 12:45 p.m., it had reopened.

Edmonton police continue to investigate.

“The presence of a weapon has not been confirmed,” the EPS spokesperson said.

There was already a large police presence at City Hall on Friday because Edmonton’s new police chief was being formally sworn in.

— More to come…

