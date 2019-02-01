City Hall put on lockdown as Edmonton police respond to weapons complaint

Edmonton City Hall was briefly placed on lockdown late Friday morning as police responded to a weapons complaint.
At about 11:45 a.m., City Hall was locked down for a short time “as a precautionary measure,” a police spokesperson said.
As of 12:45 p.m., it had reopened.
Edmonton police continue to investigate.
“The presence of a weapon has not been confirmed,” the EPS spokesperson said.
There was already a large police presence at City Hall on Friday because Edmonton’s new police chief was being formally sworn in.
