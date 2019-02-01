Arrest made in November 2018 bear spray attack in Peterborough

An arrest has been made in connection with a bear spray attack in Peterborough in November.

Police say the victim was walking along Simcoe Street on Nov. 7 when a vehicle pulled up alongside him. Police say the victim and several occupants in the vehicle got into a verbal argument. The victim and the people in the car knew each other.

READ MORE: Peterborough police search for 2nd suspect in alleged ‘bear spray’ convenience store robbery

The vehicle drove off. Police say a short time later, while the victim was walking in the area of Aylmer Street North, the same vehicle pulled alongside the victim and an occupant sprayed him with bear spray.

The incident was reported to police. Officers investigated and a warrant was issued for the arrest of the accused.

Police arrested the accused around 1 a.m. on Friday.

Jacob Royden Lamonday, 19, of no fixed address, Peterborough, was charged with assault with a weapon and two counts of failure to comply with a sentence.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

WATCH: Bear spray being used as weapon of choice in recent Calgary assaults