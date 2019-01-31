Sports
January 31, 2019 11:22 pm

OHL Roundup: Thursday, January 31, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Akil Thomas scored twice and added an assist as the Niagara IceDogs thumped the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6-1 on Thursday to extend their win streak to seven games in Ontario Hockey League action.

Philip Tomasino, Oliver Castleman, Jason Robertson and Ben Jones rounded out the scoring for the IceDogs (31-10-7).

Holden Wale had the lone goal for the Greyhounds (31-11-6).

Stephen Dhillon turned aside 27 shots for Niagara. Ethan Taylor combined with Matthew Villalta for 24 saves for Sault Ste. Marie.

The IceDogs went 1 for 4 on the power play. The Greyhounds failed to capitalize on five opportunities with the man advantage.

SPITFIRES 4 BATTALION 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Luke Boka scored the eventual game-winner as Windsor doubled up North Bay.

Curtis Douglas, Ben Garagan and Daniel D’Amico also found the back of the net for the Spitfires (21-26-3). Luke Burghardt, with two goals, supplied the offence for the Battalion (23-23-3).

Colton Incze kicked out 38 shots for Windsor. Christian Purboo turned away 33 shots for North Bay.

STING 7 COLTS 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Sean Josling scored twice and Cameron Lamour turned away 35 shots as Sarnia thrashed Barrie.

Jacob Perreault, Brayden Guy, Mitch Eliot, Calvin Martin and Franco Sproviero also got on the scoreboard for the Sting (21-22-7). Ryan Suzuki and Riley Piercey netted goals for the Colts (20-25-2).

Kai Edmonds blocked 23 shots for Barrie.

OTTERS vs. STEELHEADS

Mississauga, Ont. — The league announced that the game has been postponed because of inclement weather and travel conditions. It is slated to be rescheduled at a later date that has yet to be determined.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

