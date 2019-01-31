Crime
January 31, 2019 1:10 am
Updated: January 31, 2019 2:34 am

Vernon RCMP investigation on 33rd Street

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A A

Vernon RCMP remain tight-lipped over police action in the 1700 block of 33rd Street on Wednesday night.

Police confirm at least one person has been taken into custody.

READ MORE: Large sum of money stolen from Vernon grocery store

Numerous police vehicles descended upon a home on the street around 6 p.m.

RCMP remained on the scene in front and behind the 33rd St. home into the evening.

READ MORE: RCMP, IIO investigating single-vehicle crash in Vernon

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
33rd Street Vernon
North Okanagan
Police Action On 33rd
RCMP
Vernon
Vernon crime
vernon police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.