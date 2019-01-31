Vernon RCMP investigation on 33rd Street
A A
Vernon RCMP remain tight-lipped over police action in the 1700 block of 33rd Street on Wednesday night.
Police confirm at least one person has been taken into custody.
READ MORE: Large sum of money stolen from Vernon grocery store
Numerous police vehicles descended upon a home on the street around 6 p.m.
RCMP remained on the scene in front and behind the 33rd St. home into the evening.
READ MORE: RCMP, IIO investigating single-vehicle crash in Vernon
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.