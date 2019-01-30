QMJHL Roundup: Wednesday, January 30, 2019
CHARLOTTETOWN – Nikita Alexandrov’s second goal of the game broke a tie midway through the third period and the Charlottetown Islanders went on to beat the Victoriaville Tigres 4-2 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Alexandrov scored his first at 15:26 of the first period for Charlottetown (28-14-5), cutting the Tigres’ lead to 2-1, and Daniel Hardie tied the game early in the second period.
Kevin Gursoy added an empty-net goal 18:27 minutes into the third.
Olivier Mathieu and Isaiah Gallo-Demetris scored for Victoriaville (19-27-3).
Islanders goaltender Isaak Pelletier stopped 18 shots. Tristan Cote-Cazenave made 30 saves for the Tigres.
SCREAMING EAGLES 5 PHOENIX 1
SYDNEY, N.S. — Mitchell Balmas scored a hat trick to lift the Screaming Eagles over Sherbrooke.
Egor Sokolov and Brooklyn Kalmikov also scored for Cape Breton (31-15-3).
Patrick Guay scored for the Phoenix (27-19-2).
ARMADA 6 TITAN 3
BOISBRIAND, Que. — Alexander Katerinakis scored twice and Simon Pinard had a goal and two assists as the Armada doubled up Acadie-Bathurst.
Miguel Tourigny, Antoine Rochon and Thomas Lacombe also scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (18-30-1).
Yan-Cedric Gaudreault, Mathieu Desgagnes and Liam Leonard supplied the offence for the Titan (7-39-2).
HUSKIES 5 FOREURS 2
VAL-D’OR, Que. — Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored twice as Rouyn-Noranda downed the Foreurs.
Alex Beaucage, Tyler Hinam and Patrik Hrehorcak also scored for the Huskies (8-38-2).
Julien Tessier and Jeremy Michel scored for Val-d’Or (17-31-1).
