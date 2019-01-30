Police investigation underway following carbon monoxide leak at LaSalle school

Montreal police are investigating the circumstances that caused a carbon monoxide leak that sent more than 40 people to hospital, Global News has learned.

An official at the Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board (CSMB) confirmed that there is an ongoing criminal investigation concerning possible negligence at the Des Découvreurs Elementary School and that the school board is fully cooperating with the Montreal police department.

Montreal Police declined to comment on the matter.

About two weeks ago 35 children and eight adults were rushed to hospital after suffering from symptoms such as dizziness, nausea and light-headedness.

At least nine of those people were unconscious when they arrived.

Fire officials quickly determined that the presence of carbon monoxide in the air caused the issue and that the gas had failed to escape through the chimney of the school’s combustible heating system.

Following the incident, several parents told Global News they were keeping their children out of class until they could be certain the situation at the school was safe.

Des Découvreurs officials met with parents on Monday in an effort to assuage their concerns.

According to the board, carbon monoxide detectors have been installed at the school following up on a directive by the education minister issued after the leak.