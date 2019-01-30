Halifax Regional Municipality activates parking ban

The Halifax Regional Municipality has activated its overnight parking ban for Thursday Jan. 21, 2019.

The overnight parking ban will be enforced from 1 a.m. until 6 a.m. to allow municipal crews to clear streets and sidewalks.

Vehicles that are parked on municipal streets during those hours can be ticketed or towed.

The municipality says that in addition to the ban, the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act states that tickets can be issued and vehicles towed any time if they are parked in a manner that interferes with snow clearing.

They’re also reminding people to remove planters and lawn decorations that could obstruct sidewalks or mark large objects that can’t be moved with a reflector in order to help crews identify obstacles.

Vehicles that are sticking out of driveways or parked on the sidewalk will be ticketed as well.

It is also against the bylaw to move snow from private property into the street or sidewalk.

What to do when the Halifax parking ban is in effect

Here’s everything you should know about whether you’ll need to find alternative parking for your car overnight due to the parking ban.

The parking ban is in effect from Dec. 15, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

It is only enforced by city officials during “declared weather events.” When it’s enforced, vehicles can’t be parked on city streets from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. to allow for snow clearing.

The parking ban covers more than just the city centre. It stretches from the downtown core all the way out to the communities of Westphal, Eastern Passage, Upper Hammonds Plains, Timberlea, Waverley and Beaver Bank.

Here is a map of the entire span of the parking ban:

Areas not included are North and East Preston, Hubley, Harrietsfield and Otter Lake, among others.

Tickets for parking in a way that impedes sidewalk clearing are $25 and can be issued at any time, while parking tickets issued under the winter overnight parking ban are $50.

—With files from Heide Pearson