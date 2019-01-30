Doug Ford to celebrate construction of new facilities at CAMH
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Deputy premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott and Infrastructure Minister Monte McNaughton will attend a news conference Wednesday morning to celebrate the construction of new facilities at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto.
