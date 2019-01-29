London man charged after handgun, $30K in drugs seized from Trafalgar Street home
A London man is facing several drug and weapons charges after a bust in the city on Monday allegedly turned up a loaded Glock handgun and more than $30,000 worth of drugs.
Few details about the bust are known, but police said it happened the evening of Jan. 28 at an unspecified home on Trafalgar Street.
READ MORE: London man charged after allegedly making more than 70 9-1-1 calls in 3 days
Police said they seized a loaded .45 Glock handgun and 35 rounds of ammunition, along with $18,900 worth of cocaine, $10,000 worth of pill-form fentanyl, $1,295 worth of hydromorphone pills and $135 worth of Percocet.
A cocaine press and 580 grams of cutting agent were also seized from the home, police said.
A 27-year-old London man was charged in the case with five weapons charges, including careless use of a firearm, possessing a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
WATCH: Toronto police reveal street value of drugs seized in trafficking investigation
Police said the accused also faces four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
A court date is set for Tuesday.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.