January 28, 2019 11:06 pm

Winter weather shuts down Manitoba highways

By Reporter  Global News

Poor weather has shut down highways across the province.

Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News
Several southwestern Manitoba highways have been shut down because of poor driving conditions.

Highway 5 from McCreary to Ochre River has closed, Highway 68 from Ste. Rose to Highway 325 is shut down and Highway 276 from Ste. Rose to Highway 481 is also closed.

The closures are due to poor visibility.

The forecast this week includes most nights with temperatures falling below -30 C, wind chill values in the -40s and even -50s, and daytime highs near -30 C.

 

