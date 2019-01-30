Blogs
January 30, 2019 10:37 am

Nighttime podcast recap: The Canadian government and UFOs

By

A souvenir hoodie is displayed at the Shag Harbour Incident Interpretive Centre in Shag Harbour, N.S.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
A A
In this episode of Nighttime Podcast, Jordan Bonaparte speaks to someone well positioned to tell us all about our government’s surprising history with the UFO phenomena.
After previous episodes in this series outlining his son’s UFO event and the MUFON organization, Jordan heard from listeners curious if, and to what extent, the Canadian government is involved in the reporting and investigation of UFO events.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Nighttime podcast recap: Getting to know MUFON

When Trent University PhD candidate Matthew Hayes was considering a topic for his doctoral dissertation, he found inspiration late at night while exploring one of the many rabbit holes a google search for “UFOs” took him down. When Hayes happened upon an archive of Canadian government documents related to UFO reports, he knew he had found his field.
Hayes has spent years collecting, analyzing, and trying to understand the history of the Canadian government’s relationship with the UFO mystery.
Links:

Join the UFOs Above Canada Facebook Discussion Group: facebook.com/groups/ufosabovecanada/

Matthew Hayes on Twitter: (@freefoodfilms)

Credits:

Music: Vox Somnia

Links:

Canadian True Crime: https://canadiantruecrime.ca/

Love for Daniel Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/Love-for-Daniel-146570512102506/

The views, information and opinions expressed during Nighttime Podcast are solely those of the producer and/or the individuals involved in the production of Nighttime Podcast and do not necessarily represent those of Curiouscast, its affiliate Global News nor their parent company Corus Entertainment. Curiouscast is not responsible and does not verify the accuracy of any statement made during Nighttime Podcast. The producers and Curiouscast assume no liability for any statement or service made in connection with this podcast.

We LOVE that you are loving the “Nighttime” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

On your iPad or iPhone:

  • Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for Nighttime and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Nighttime page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

On your Android Phone or Tablet:

  • Open the Google Podcasts app, search for Nighttime and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Nighttime page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alien
Aliens
curiouscast
MUFON
mystery
Night Time Podcast
nighttime
nighttime podcast
Podcast
true crime
UFO
Unidentified Flying Object

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.