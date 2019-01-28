Case put over for teens facing sex assault charges in St. Michael’s College School case
TORONTO – The case of seven teens facing sex assault charges following an investigation into alleged incidents at a private Toronto school has been put over to next month.
The charges against the boys stem from three alleged incidents that occurred at St. Michael’s College School in the fall term.
Toronto police have said two of the incidents were alleged sexual assaults while the third was an alleged assault.
READ MORE: Toronto police arrest another student, lay additional charges in St. Michael’s College School investigation
During a brief hearing on Monday, the Crown said they have provided some disclosure in the case but not all of it.
The case was put over to Feb. 25.
The police investigation at the all-boys private Catholic school led to expulsions for all seven teens who have been charged.
(The Canadian Press)
© 2019 The Canadian Press
