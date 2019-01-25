New Brunswickers asked to report flood damage from this week’s heavy rainfall to province

New Brunswick is asking residents to report damage from this week’s heavy rainfall so the province can assess just how bad it was.

Heavy rain caused flash flooding on Thursday, especially in the Saint John area.

In Sussex, N.B., flash flooding forced the temporary evacuation of three dozen residents.

Residents can report damage by calling 1-888-298-8555 or by registering damages online. The phone line will be open between 8 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

The province is asking residents to report as soon as possible. The cut-off date to register damages will be Feb. 8.

The reports will be part of the provincial damage assessment and recovery process.

The province notes that no Disaster Financial Assistance program has been established for this particular weather event, but a decision will be made once the damage assessment is finished and recommendations are submitted to the provincial government.

If a program is approved, an official announcement will be made.

Damage assessments will be reviewed and health and safety inspection teams may be dispatched if it’s required.

Meanwhile, residents are reminded to contact their insurance companies to report damage, take photos of the damage, keep receipts of any repairs of replacement purchases, and log the hours of work undertaken for residents who are cleaning their own properties.