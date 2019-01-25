Arrest warrant issued for choir director for alleged sexual assault

Ottawa police have issued an arrest warrant for a 55-year-old man after allegations of sexual assault dating from 2016 to 2017.

According to police, the sexual assault and child abuse unit began an investigation in early 2018. The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred when the man worked as a choir director and music instructor in Ottawa.

As a result of the investigation, Uwe Frank Lieflander, 55, from Germany, is to be arrested on a warrant and charged with sexual assault. Leiflander is currently out of the country and will be arrested upon his return.

The investigation continues as police believe there may be more victims. Police encourage victims and anyone with information to call them at 613-236-1222 ext. 5760.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.