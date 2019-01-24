Winnipeg police
January 24, 2019 4:17 pm

Winnipeg police searching for missing teen

By Online Journalist  Global News
Pierse Munroe.

Pierse Munroe.

Submitted
A A

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 18-year-old.

Pierse Munroe was last seen Thursday morning in St. Vital.

He’s described as 5’10”, with a slim build and short, dark brown hair.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police request public’s help in search for missing woman

Munroe was last seen wearing a light grey jacket and black pants.

Police are concerned about Munroe’s well-being and are asking anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

WATCH: Manitoba family hosts fundraiser to continue searching for missing woman

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
missing person
Missing Teen
Winnipeg police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.