Winnipeg police searching for missing teen
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 18-year-old.
Pierse Munroe was last seen Thursday morning in St. Vital.
He’s described as 5’10”, with a slim build and short, dark brown hair.
Munroe was last seen wearing a light grey jacket and black pants.
Police are concerned about Munroe’s well-being and are asking anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
