Winnipeg police searching for missing teen

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 18-year-old.

Pierse Munroe was last seen Thursday morning in St. Vital.

He’s described as 5’10”, with a slim build and short, dark brown hair.

Munroe was last seen wearing a light grey jacket and black pants.

Police are concerned about Munroe’s well-being and are asking anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

