Alberta police officer shoots at vehicle while being dragged: RCMP

Police are searching for two suspects after an officer shot at a car as he was getting dragged by it during an arrest attempt on Wednesday.

Drumheller RCMP said police tried to arrest a man operating a stolen vehicle near Morrin, Alta. at around 5:45 p.m. when an altercation happened.

During the confrontation, a car driven by a woman arrived at the scene, and the man was able to jump into the vehicle, RCMP said. An officer tried to stop the vehicle, but was dragged by the car.

READ MORE: Alberta man shot in gunfire exchange with police

Police said while being dragged, the officer fired shots at the car before managing to break free. The officer suffered minor injuries.

Drumheller RCMP are searching for the man and woman involved in the incident.

The woman is described as Caucasian, with dark hair and was wearing a tan coloured jacket with fur-lined hood.

READ MORE: Charges laid after officer-involved shooting in High Level

The man is described as Caucasian and was wearing a dark winter jacket with a hood and a baseball cap with light or tanned coloured.

It is not known if either of the suspects were hurt in Wednesday’s incident.

Morrin is a village about 26 kilometres north of Drumheller.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590 or Crime Stoppers.