Busy day at Kelowna International Airport

If you’re flying out of Kelowna today, the airport is warning passengers that security screening is taking longer than normal.

YLW is experiencing longer than normal wait times for security screening. Arrive early and give yourself extra time to check in and go through security. Find current security wait times at https://t.co/R2196AylHZ pic.twitter.com/XaAAfEaWH9 — Kelowna Airport (@ylwkelowna) January 24, 2019

In a tweet, Kelowna International Airport said “YLW is experiencing longer than normal wait times for security screening. Arrive early and give yourself extra time to check in and go through security.”

PARKING UPDATE: The long-term lot is extra busy today and is 90% full. Follow the signs to the overflow parking area and give yourself extra time to find a spot. Or – consider taking alternate transportation to the airport: https://t.co/audkhcUBwR pic.twitter.com/uaNOtCD0Xy — Kelowna Airport (@ylwkelowna) January 24, 2019

The airport also said its long-term parking lot is extra busy and is 90 per cent full. The airport is suggesting that passengers park in the overflow parking area or avoid parking hassles by taking transit.

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Foggy conditions at #YLW have improved. Please continue to monitor the status of your flight at https://t.co/R2196AylHZ as weather conditions may change. — Kelowna Airport (@ylwkelowna) January 24, 2019

Earlier in the day, the airport warned that foggy conditions were impacting flights, but, since then, the weather has improved.

