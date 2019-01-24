Busy day at Kelowna International Airport

If you’re flying out of Kelowna today, the airport is warning passengers that security screening is taking longer than normal.
In a tweet, Kelowna International Airport said “YLW is experiencing longer than normal wait times for security screening. Arrive early and give yourself extra time to check in and go through security.”
The airport also said its long-term parking lot is extra busy and is 90 per cent full. The airport is suggesting that passengers park in the overflow parking area or avoid parking hassles by taking transit.
Earlier in the day, the airport warned that foggy conditions were impacting flights, but, since then, the weather has improved.
