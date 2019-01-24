Traffic
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in collision in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

A collision on Pigeon Lake Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes has sent a teenager to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A teenager is in a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday afternoon.

OPP say the collision involved two vehicles along Pigeon Lake Road, just north of the community of Downeyville, about 13 kilometres east of Lindsay.

Police say their initial investigation reveals that a westbound vehicle lost control on the icy road, crossed the centre line and collided with an eastbound vehicle.

The 17-year-old male driver of the westbound vehicle was initially taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay but was then transported via Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 57-year-old man, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours as the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigation Unit was on scene after the collision.

