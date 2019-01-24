University student saw slain bus driver grab his neck after struggle, Manitoba courtroom hears

A University of Manitoba student from Nigeria says he was trying to get home early in the morning on Valentines Day 2017 when he witnessed what would be the final moments of slain bus driver Irvine Jubal Fraser’s life.

The now-19-year-old student told a Manitoba courtroom Thursday he was walking home from the University College residence around 1:45 a.m. and came out of the Tier building at the university when he noticed two buses parked on Dafoe Road.

He said as he passed the second bus, he saw the bus driver trying to push a passenger out of the vehicle. By he time he crossed the street, he saw the passenger spit at the driver, who was still inside.

He said the driver jumped out and the pair immediately began fighting near the parked bus.

Court was told the student saw blood on the ground near Fraser and saw the driver grab his neck as he backed up towards the bus, noticing a knife in the passenger’s hand.

Brian Kyle Thomas has pled not guilty to second degree murder in Fraser’s death.

The Crown is arguing Thomas fatally stabbed Fraser after the driver forced him off the bus at the end of its route.

The trial is set to run until the end of next week.

WATCH: Security camera footage of a struggle before the death of a Winnipeg bus driver was shown during the trial of the man accused of second degree murder of Irvine Jubal Fraser.