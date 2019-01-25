Top three things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of January 26

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Shea.

Don’t let the cold keep you indoors. There are plenty of inside AND outside activities to enjoy this weekend!

1. Weather Schmeather

When we’re smack in the middle of winter – we really only have two choices… hide under the blankets and give up hope until springtime, or adapt. As Manitobans, we are really good at adapting.

Say for instance, that you like to spend time outdoors. Walking, running, skating, snowshoeing… well you don’t want to give all that up when wind chills dip towards the -40 range. You want to adapt and continue on with your fresh air loving self.

That’s why we invited outdoor enthusiast and running coach Lindsay Somers to our studio – to get the best advice on how to layer up and stay comfortable when it’s cold.

Somers said layers are key, especially those that protect us from the wind. She said that it also helps to have friends that like being outdoors too.

If you don’t have any friends who will run with you – you can always make some new ones! The Forks offers their Forks Learn to Run program which is full of like-minded folks.

More details on the Forks Learn to Run program can be found here.

2. Bigger is better

When it comes to having fun, the bigger the better!

The Big Fun Festival runs throughout the weekend, wrapping up on Sunday, and if you haven’t been before – you’re in for a treat!

The event itself is a 5 day music festival that features all different genres in some of our city’s coolest downtown venues.

This year’s lineup includes the best local talent, like: Apollo Suns, ATLAAS, The Grey Jays, Leaf Rapids and more.

Local venues include Handsome Daughter, Good Will Social Club and Forth Projects.

Full details – including a great bios for each act – can be found on the Big Fun Festival website.

3. Hold on tight

Since it’s going to be so dang cold this weekend, you may want to choose a couple of indoor activities. One the whole family can enjoy is the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Canada’s Elite Monster Energy Tour on Saturday.

It’s where you’ll find the best riders in the country, along with some of the top international athletes, facing off against 2,000 pound opponents, eight seconds at a time.

Two-time PBR Canada Champion Zane Lambert, from Westbourne, Man., has been competing in the sport for over 14 years now and said he loves the competition, the travelling and the friendships he’s made.

“It’s a pretty cool sport and I love it and I won’t give it up until I’m done,” Lambert said.

The whole family can take in the excitement and tickets are available online.

Happy weekend everyone!