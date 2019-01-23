Head-on collision near Hastings sends three to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital following a head-on collision near Hastings late Wednesady afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP say around 3:30 p.m., a pickup truck and a car collided along County Road 38 just north of the intersection at County Road 2, sending the truck into the ditch.

A witness says a man driving the car and a man and a woman in the pickup were all taken to hospital.

No word on the extent of their injuries.

The road was closed as police investigated the cause of the collision.