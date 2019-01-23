Manitoba RCMP boss Kolody headed for retirement

Manitoba’s RCMP is saying farewell to its commanding officer.

Assistant Commissioner Scott Kolody, head of the province’s police force for the past two-and-a-half-years, is retiring Monday after a 34-year career with the Mounties.

Prior to his command, Kolody’s previous RCMP roles included Officer in Charge of Criminal Operations, East District Commander, Officer in Charge of Community, Contract and Aboriginal Policing, and Officer in Charge of the Integrated Proceeds of Crime Section.

Kolody has also spent time with the RCMP in Ontario and Alberta.

“Leading the Manitoba RCMP and serving Manitobans has been the most rewarding aspect of my policing career,” said Kolody Wednesday.

“On a daily basis, nearly 1,500 RCMP employees across the province work diligently to ensure safer communities for all Manitobans.

“It has been an exceptional honour to work alongside them and a privilege to see their incredible commitment to the safety and security of this province.”

Assistant Commissioner Scott Kolody has announced his retirement from the RCMP after 34 yrs of dedicated service to Canadians, including two & a half years as the Commanding Officer of the Manitoba RCMP. His last day as Commanding Officer will be Monday, January 28, 2019. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/Jdj7ZoHXWT — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 23, 2019

Manitoba RCMP will announce a new commanding officer at a later date.

