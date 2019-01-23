Woman in custody after West End police chase

A Winnipeg woman is in custody after leading police on a chase throughout the city’s West End in a stolen vehicle.

Just after 11 p.m. Monday, police spotted a vehicle near Beverley Street and Sargent Avenue that matched the description of a sedan that had been stolen earlier that evening.

The vehicle fled the scene at high speed, and police pursued for a short time, before stopping out of concern for public safety.

The AIR1 helicopter unit and police patrols tracked the vehicle to a Furby Street back lane. The stolen sedan took off at high speed again and drove erratically through the West End until police were able to stop it with a “stop stick” (or tire deflation device).

The vehicle got stuck in the snow on a footpath, where police took the driver into custody.

Lori Nadine Sinclair, 32, faces charges of possessing property obtained by crime, operating a conveyance while prohibited, fleeing while pursued by a peace officer, two counts of failing to comply with probation, and riding a motor vehicle in a dangerous or unsafe manner.

