Crown calls second witness in Terry Pringle murder trial in Peterborough

The trial for a man accused of killing a Peterborough man in November 2016 continued Wednesday in Superior Court.

Crown witness Hannah Moore told court she overhead a man accused of killing Terry Pringle tell his friends, “I just want to go kill this guy.”

Jordan Osborne has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. His jury trial began Monday.

Pringle, 42, was found dead in his home Nov. 26, 2016. Police say he died of blunt force trauma.

The Crown alleges Pringle was killed when Osborne and two youths went to Pringle’s apartment to assault him. The Crown is arguing this was done on behalf of Samantha Hall, a tenant who lived in the same building as Pringle.

Hall told court Tuesday she was angry at Pringle for telling their landlord she was selling drugs to biker gangs. She testified she wanted Pringle “roughed up,” in order to send him a message about minding his own business.

The plan was hatched at a Bethune St. home, and Hall told court Osborne and two others agreed to do the deed in exchange for $60 in cocaine.

On Wednesday, Moore told jurors she was at that house when Osborne agreed to go to Pringle’s home. She testified she was also there when they got back.

She told court she saw one of the youths show Hall a picture on his phone, and heard him say, “job’s done.”

The trial continues Thursday.