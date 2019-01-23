Atlantic Canada
Significant rainfall on its way to Nova Scotia Thursday, 20 to 40 mm expected

When it rains, it pours.

Nova Scotia is set to receive between 20 and 40 mm of rain by Friday as a warm front begins to make its way across the Maritimes Wednesday evening.

The front will bring strong southwesterly winds while snow will begin falling across the region on Wednesday evening before turning to rain by Thursday morning.

The rain will persist until Friday morning, when the weather is expected to return to a colder and drier state.

