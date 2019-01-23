Significant rainfall on its way to Nova Scotia Thursday, 20 to 40 mm expected

When it rains, it pours.

Nova Scotia is set to receive between 20 and 40 mm of rain by Friday as a warm front begins to make its way across the Maritimes Wednesday evening.

READ MORE: Second round of wind, rain, snow set to hit New Brunswick Wednesday evening

The front will bring strong southwesterly winds while snow will begin falling across the region on Wednesday evening before turning to rain by Thursday morning.

The rain will persist until Friday morning, when the weather is expected to return to a colder and drier state.

WATCH: Global News meteorologist Jordan Witzel on what we can expect for the rest of winter