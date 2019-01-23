Bridgenorth man charged with impaired driving following Peterborough collision

A Bridgenorth man has been arrested and charged with impaired driving following a motor vehicle collision in Peterborough last week.

On Jan. 17 around 4:20 a.m., Peterborough police say, officers were called to attend a single-vehicle collision involving a car which had struck a carport attached to a Park Street residence.

The driver was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for assessment for any possible injuries.

He was subsequently arrested and charged following an investigation.

Patrick Ambrose Crough, 49, of Garthorne St. Bridgenorth, was arrested and charged with impaired driving by drug.

He was served an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5.