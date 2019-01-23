Waterloo police looking for pair of suspects in Cambridge armed robbery

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery which took place in Cambridge early Wednesday morning.
Police say they responded to a call on Sekura Crescent in Cambridge just after midnight.
READ MORE: Image released of suspect in Kitchener bank robbery
Two men broke into a car and when they were confronted by the homeowner, they allegedly pulled a weapon and threatened her.
The suspects had fled the scene on foot before police arrived.
Police describe one suspect as being black, 5’8″, with a thin build. He was wearing a tan jacket, black gloves and toque. The other man is described as 5’7″ with a heavy build. He was wearing a black jacket, black toque and a black mask covering his face.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.