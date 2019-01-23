Man charged with impaired driving after collision in Huntsville: police

A man has been charged with impaired driving following a collision in Huntsville, police say.

According to Huntsville OPP, on Monday at around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to the scene of a collision.

Officers say one of the vehicles involved in the collision attempted to flee but was followed to a nearby parking lot.

Police say when officers arrived, they located the driver walking away.

As a result, police say 42-year-old Brandon Coulombe from Huntsville was arrested and charged with impaired operation and having more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.

Police say he is scheduled to appear in court in Huntsville on Feb. 20.