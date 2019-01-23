Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 23, 2019

The snow in the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in some school bus cancellations and delays Wednesday morning.

Below is a list of school bus cancellations:

Peel District School Board: Buses are cancelled for Caledon ONLY. Schools are open.

IMPT: On Wednesday, Jan. 23, buses are cancelled for Caledon ONLY due to expected weather & icy road conditions throughout the day. All other buses are running and all schools are open. Buses for @JamesGrievePS, @SouthFieldsV, @TonyPontesPS and @EskerLakePS are running. pic.twitter.com/6UdF4FEux9 — Peel District School Board (@PeelSchools) January 23, 2019

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses in Caledon and Dufferin County are cancelled. Schools are open.

Buses in Caledon and Dufferin County are cancelled today due

to road and weather conditions. Schools are open. Secondary school students please check https://t.co/bdphTRHhZA for info about exam protocol

when buses are cancelled. — DPCDSB (@DPCDSBSchools) January 23, 2019

Simcoe County District School Board: All vehicles in Simcoe County are cancelled today. Schools are open

Jan. 23, 2019: All vehicles in Simcoe County are cancelled today. Schools are open for student learning. Click here for more info https://t.co/ANsbXlm9Zq — SCSTC (@SCSTC_SchoolBus) January 23, 2019

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board: All school vehicles in Simcoe County, Muskoka and Parry Sound have been cancelled. Schools are open.

All school vehicles in Simcoe County, Muskoka and Parry Sound have been cancelled. Schools remain open for student learning. https://t.co/Y2Z7guD1fj — SMCDSB (@SMCDSB) January 23, 2019

Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses to schools in City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, and Muskoka have been cancelled. Schools are open.

Due to inclement weather and road conditions, all buses to schools in City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, and Muskoka for Trillium Lakelands District School Board have been cancelled for Wednesday, January 23. Schools remain open. — TLDSB (@TLDSB) January 23, 2019