Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 23, 2019
The snow in the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in some school bus cancellations and delays Wednesday morning.
Below is a list of school bus cancellations:
Peel District School Board: Buses are cancelled for Caledon ONLY. Schools are open.
Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Buses in Caledon and Dufferin County are cancelled. Schools are open.
Simcoe County District School Board: All vehicles in Simcoe County are cancelled today. Schools are open
Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board: All school vehicles in Simcoe County, Muskoka and Parry Sound have been cancelled. Schools are open.
Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses to schools in City of Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton, and Muskoka have been cancelled. Schools are open.
